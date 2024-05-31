Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Frick India standalone net profit rises 3.16% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 18.03% to Rs 151.38 crore

Net profit of Frick India rose 3.16% to Rs 13.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.03% to Rs 151.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 128.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 48.39% to Rs 42.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 28.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 32.65% to Rs 481.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 362.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales151.38128.26 18 481.29362.83 33 OPM %8.1614.01 -9.599.99 - PBDT14.9518.92 -21 55.3040.71 36 PBT14.2418.35 -22 52.9238.56 37 NP13.4012.99 3 42.3228.52 48

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

