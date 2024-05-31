Frick India standalone net profit rises 3.16% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.03% to Rs 151.38 croreNet profit of Frick India rose 3.16% to Rs 13.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.03% to Rs 151.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 128.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 48.39% to Rs 42.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 28.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 32.65% to Rs 481.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 362.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
