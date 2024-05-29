Frontier Capital standalone net profit declines 92.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 25.00% to Rs 0.06 crore

Net profit of Frontier Capital declined 92.11% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 25.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 60.71% to Rs 0.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 22.58% to Rs 0.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

