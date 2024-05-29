Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Frontier Capital standalone net profit declines 92.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Frontier Capital standalone net profit declines 92.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 5:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 25.00% to Rs 0.06 crore

Net profit of Frontier Capital declined 92.11% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 25.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 60.71% to Rs 0.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 22.58% to Rs 0.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.060.08 -25 0.240.31 -23 OPM %33.33-112.50 -41.67-61.29 - PBDT0.030.34 -91 0.110.24 -54 PBT0.030.34 -91 0.110.24 -54 NP0.030.38 -92 0.110.28 -61

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Frontier Capital standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Frontier Springs standalone net profit rises 132.72% in the March 2024 quarter

Green Frontier Capital Spearheads MB100 India Event as Launch Partner in 2024

Frontier Springs standalone net profit rises 113.25% in the December 2023 quarter

Kinara Capital Pvt standalone net profit declines 61.89% in the March 2024 quarter

Bluechip Tex Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.00 crore in the March 2024 quarter

South West Pinnacle Exploration consolidated net profit declines 24.93% in the March 2024 quarter

SJVN consolidated net profit rises 254.91% in the March 2024 quarter

KLG Capital Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Kemistar Corporation consolidated net profit rises 375.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 29 2024 | 5:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story