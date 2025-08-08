Nifty August futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX rose 2.95% to 12.03

The Nifty August 2025 futures closed at 24,430, a premium of 66.7 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,363.30 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index declined 232.85 points or 0.95% to 24,363.30.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 2.95% to 12.03.

State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel and Kalyan Jewellers India were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The August 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 28 August 2025.