Orbit Exports consolidated net profit declines 23.18% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.33% to Rs 51.90 crore

Net profit of Orbit Exports declined 23.18% to Rs 9.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 9.33% to Rs 51.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 57.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.51.9057.2429.0232.8316.5220.3312.9816.689.8112.77

