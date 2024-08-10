Orbit Exports consolidated net profit declines 23.18% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.33% to Rs 51.90 croreNet profit of Orbit Exports declined 23.18% to Rs 9.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 9.33% to Rs 51.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 57.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales51.9057.24 -9 OPM %29.0232.83 -PBDT16.5220.33 -19 PBT12.9816.68 -22 NP9.8112.77 -23
