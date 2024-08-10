Systematix Corporate Services consolidated net profit declines 60.72% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 65.99% to Rs 29.28 crore

Net profit of Systematix Corporate Services declined 60.72% to Rs 1.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 65.99% to Rs 29.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.29.2817.649.9020.583.165.672.375.531.744.43

