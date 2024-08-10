Systematix Corporate Services consolidated net profit declines 60.72% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 65.99% to Rs 29.28 croreNet profit of Systematix Corporate Services declined 60.72% to Rs 1.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 65.99% to Rs 29.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales29.2817.64 66 OPM %9.9020.58 -PBDT3.165.67 -44 PBT2.375.53 -57 NP1.744.43 -61
