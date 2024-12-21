Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Frontline Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Dec 21 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Sales decline 95.04% to Rs 0.07 crore

Net loss of Frontline Financial Services reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 95.04% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.071.41 -95 OPM %-57.140.71 -PBDT-0.040.01 PL PBT-0.040.01 PL NP-0.040.01 PL

First Published: Dec 21 2024 | 9:10 AM IST

