Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fruition Venture reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Fruition Venture reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:17 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 587.50% to Rs 1.10 crore

Net Loss of Fruition Venture reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 587.50% to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.22 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2168.75% to Rs 3.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1.100.16 588 3.630.16 2169 OPM %10.91-131.25 -3.58-218.75 - PBDT0.11-0.15 LP 0.14-0.21 LP PBT-0.03-0.16 81 -0.15-0.23 35 NP-0.10-0.22 55 -0.22-0.36 39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

GIFT Nifty signals strong start as global sentiment turns risk-on

Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.40 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Lakhotia Polyesters (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.97 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Stock Alert: Deepak Nitrite, Bata India, Welspun Corp, Avani Feeds, IRCTC

Ujaas Energy reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.30 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story