FSN E-Commerce Ventures consolidated net profit rises 187.55% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.14% to Rs 1667.98 croreNet profit of FSN E-Commerce Ventures rose 187.55% to Rs 6.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 28.14% to Rs 1667.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1301.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 67.55% to Rs 32.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.14% to Rs 6385.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5143.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
