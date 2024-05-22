Home / Markets / Capital Market News / FSN E-Commerce Ventures consolidated net profit rises 187.55% in the March 2024 quarter

FSN E-Commerce Ventures consolidated net profit rises 187.55% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 28.14% to Rs 1667.98 crore

Net profit of FSN E-Commerce Ventures rose 187.55% to Rs 6.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 28.14% to Rs 1667.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1301.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 67.55% to Rs 32.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.14% to Rs 6385.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5143.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1667.981301.72 28 6385.635143.80 24 OPM %5.595.43 -5.424.98 - PBDT79.2161.67 28 293.26211.65 39 PBT19.568.63 127 69.0338.40 80 NP6.932.41 188 32.2719.26 68

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

FSN E-Commerce Ventures consolidated net profit rises 97.68% in the December 2023 quarter

RattanIndia Enterprises reports consolidated net profit of Rs 187.78 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Wonder Electricals standalone net profit rises 187.50% in the December 2023 quarter

Nykaa climbs on upbeat revenue forecast

Canara Bank, Berger Paints, Britannia Industries in spotlight

Star Cement consolidated net profit declines 8.79% in the March 2024 quarter

HEG consolidated net profit declines 67.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Deep Energy Resources standalone net profit rises 409.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Navneet Education reports standalone net loss of Rs 17.57 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Nifty ends near 22600, FMCG shares rally

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 22 2024 | 5:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story