Fundviser Capital (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 144.00% to Rs 0.61 croreNet loss of Fundviser Capital (India) reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 144.00% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 2.27% to Rs 0.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 100.00% to Rs 1.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
