Fundviser Capital (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 10:53 AM IST
Sales rise 144.00% to Rs 0.61 crore

Net loss of Fundviser Capital (India) reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 144.00% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.27% to Rs 0.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 100.00% to Rs 1.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.610.25 144 1.940.97 100 OPM %-26.2316.00 -17.5359.79 - PBDT-0.040.04 PL 0.570.59 -3 PBT-0.040.04 PL 0.560.59 -5 NP-0.020 0 0.430.44 -2

First Published: May 28 2025 | 10:46 AM IST

