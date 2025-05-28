Fundviser Capital (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 144.00% to Rs 0.61 crore

Net loss of Fundviser Capital (India) reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 144.00% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.27% to Rs 0.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 100.00% to Rs 1.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

0.610.251.940.97-26.2316.0017.5359.79-0.040.040.570.59-0.040.040.560.59-0.0200.430.44

