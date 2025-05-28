Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gujarat Cotex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.24 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Gujarat Cotex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.24 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 10:53 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 118.26% to Rs 8.01 crore

Net loss of Gujarat Cotex reported to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 118.26% to Rs 8.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.79% to Rs 0.22 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 61.50% to Rs 27.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales8.013.67 118 27.3116.91 62 OPM %-1.121.09 -1.391.71 - PBDT-0.100.04 PL 0.360.29 24 PBT-0.160.01 PL 0.300.26 15 NP-0.240.01 PL 0.220.19 16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Prism Johnson receives affirmation in credit ratings

Wall Street Soars as Trump Delays EU Tariff, Consumer Confidence Surges

Life Insurance Corp spurts after Q4 PAT jumps 38% YoY

Tasty Bite Eatables posts PAT of Rs 13.03 crore in March quarter of FY25

Belrise Industries make decent debut

First Published: May 28 2025 | 10:46 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story