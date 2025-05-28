Starlite Components reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 31.82% to Rs 1.05 crore

Net loss of Starlite Components reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 10.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 31.82% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 10.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 51.76% to Rs 4.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1.051.544.753.13-4.7650.00-0.8420.45-0.050.77-0.030.65-0.060.78-0.050.25-0.0610.85-0.0610.36

