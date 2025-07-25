Suryoday SFB slumps after Q1 PAT slides 50% YoY to Rs 35 cr

Suryoday Small Finance Bank tumbled 4.26% to Rs 132.55 after the bank reported 49.64% decline in net profit to Rs 35.28 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 70.06 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

However, total income jumped 8.15% YoY to Rs 603.82 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 46.83 crore in Q1 FY26, registering a decline of 49.49% from Rs 92.72 crore recorded in Q1 FY25.

Net Interest Income (NII) fell by 15.72% to Rs 247.1 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 293.2 crore posted in the same quarter a year ago. Net interest margin (NIM) improved to 7.2% in Q1 FY26 compared to 10% in Q1 FY25.

Pre Provisioning Operating Profit (PPoP) stood at Rs 108.92 crore in Q1 FY26, registering a de-growth of 24.50% from Rs 144.28 crore in Q1 FY25. As of 30 June 2025, the bank's gross non-performing assets (GNPA) stood at Rs 917.52 crore, an increase from Rs 733.84 crore as of 31 March 2025 and Rs 240.99 crore as of 30 June 2024. Net NPAs increased to Rs 593.04 crore as of 30 June 2025 compared to Rs 457.02 crore on 31 March 2025 and Rs 38.91 crore reported in 30 June 2024. The bank's net NPAs to gross advances ratio stood at 8.46% in Q1 FY26, up from 7.16% in Q4 FY25 and 2.84% in Q1 FY25.

The ratio of net NPAs to net advances was 5.64% as of 30 June 2025, compared to 4.58% as of 31 March 2025, and 0.47% as of 30 June 2024. Disbursements stood at Rs 2,261 crore in Q1 FY26, up 30% YoY from Rs 1,740 crore in Q1 FY25. The bank's deposits stood at Rs 11,312 crore as of June 2025, compared to Rs 8,137 crore as of June 2024, marking a 39.0% YoY increase. The overall collection efficiency (1 EMI adjusted) stood at 86.4% in Q1 FY26 compared to 94.8% in Q1 FY25, primarily due to the Inclusive Finance portfolio. The current bucket collection efficiency was 98.3%.

During the quarter, the capital adequacy ratio was at 24.61% in Q1 FY26, compared to 25.83% in Q4 FY25 and 27.27% as of Q1 FY25. Baskar Babu Ramachandran, MD & CEO, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, said, The Bank started quarter Q1 FY26 on a positive note in terms of growth in gross advances and deposits with gross advances, as on 30 June 2025, at Rs 10,846 crore and deposits crossing Rs 11,000 crore and stood at Rs 11,312 crore. This growth underscores the banks continued progress in expanding its balance sheet while maintaining focus on portfolio quality. The non-IF (non-Inclusive Finance) book has now crossed 52% of total advances, marking a structural shift in the portfolio mix. This shift is primarily led by strong growth in the retail secured asset franchise, especially in the mortgages and wheels segments, both of which registered substantial traction during the quarter.

While the external operating environment in the microfinance sector remains volatile, the Bank has proactively managed credit risk. As of June 2025, Gross NPA stood at 8.5%, with GNPA at Rs 918 crore and NNPA at Rs 593 crore. The expected CGFMU claim receivable is around Rs 584 crore. Considering the CGFMU coverage around 100% of NNPA is fully covered. Further, the Bank has received Rs 55.67 crore in June 2025, towards its second interim claim under the CGFMU Scheme (Base Year 202223) from the National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company (NCGTC). Also, the Bank had proactively implemented MFIN guardrails 2.0 in November 2024 itself, well ahead of the stipulated timeline of April 2025. The portfolio sourced post November 2024 is better placed both on asset quality front and collection efficiency front.

On the liability side, deposits grew by 39% YoY, led by sustained momentum in the retail franchise and deepening of digital distribution channels. The CASA ratio stood at 17.7%, which is granular and retail-focused, CASA in value grew by 39.5% YoY. The microfinance sectors stress has continued to weigh on the Net Interest Income (NII) and credit costs, thereby impacting profitability for the quarter. However, with improved collection efficiency in Inclusive Finance and the underlying strength of the Banks diversified portfolio-especially the secured retail and MSME segments-positions it well for improved performance going forward. The Bank is seeing early traction in MSME lending, a segment that is expected to contribute meaningfully over the medium term. This, along with continued expansion in mortgages and wheels, is expected to further increase the share of secured lending in the overall portfolio.

Looking ahead, the Bank remains confident in its strategy of continuing focus on individual loans (Vikas Loan) in Inclusive Finance, diversifying the asset mix, strengthening the deposit franchise, and leveraging digital platforms. The investments made in credit protection mechanisms, customer acquisition through digital platforms, and focused execution in priority segments are expected to support consistent and profitable growth through FY26 and beyond. Suryoday Small Finance Bank is a scheduled commercial bank. It commenced operations as an NBFC over a decade ago, with a clear focus on serving customers in the unbanked and underbanked segments and promoting financial inclusion. The bank has a wide presence across 15 states and Union Territories in India through its 710 banking outlets, with a strong presence in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Odisha. It offers a wide array of services to customers through its asset and liability products via multiple delivery channels.