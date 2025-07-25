Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KFin Tech slides after Q1 PAT drops 9% QoQ to Rs 77 cr

KFin Tech slides after Q1 PAT drops 9% QoQ to Rs 77 cr

Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
KFin Technologies declined 5.36% to Rs 1,166.40 after the company's consolidated net profit dropped 9.16% to Rs 77.26 crore on a 3.06% rise in revenue to Rs 274.06 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the companys revenue and profit surged 15.36% and 13.5%, respectively.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 14.27% to Rs 104.91 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 91.81 crore in Q1 FY25.

EBITDA stood at Rs 113.86 crore, registering a growth of 14.25% compared with Rs 99.66 crore in Q1 FY25. EBITDA margin was at 41.5% in Q1 FY26 as against 42% in Q1 FY25.

In Q1 FY26, revenue from domestic mutual fund investor solutions jumped 3.36% YoY to Rs 199.10 crore, revenue from issuer solutions rose 34.6% YoY to Rs 42.40 crore, and international and other investor solutions jumped 16.3% YoY to Rs 41.18 crore.

SIP live folios declined by 18.4% to 3.54 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to 3.91 crore in Q1 FY25. As of 30 June 2025, cash and cash equivalents stood at Rs 750 crore.

Sreekanth Nadella, managing director and CEO of KFin Technologies, said, "We delivered a strong quarterly performance amidst global uncertainty and positioned ourselves for stronger growth during the rest of the fiscal year. Our mature lines of businessesdomestic mutual funds and issuer solutionscontinue to grow in line with industry growth even as our new business lines of the futureglobal fund administration business, AIF, and wealth, pension, and digital mobility solutionscontinue to grow at a faster pace with revenue growth of 29% y-o-y.

As we await regulatory approvals to complete the integration with Ascent Fund Services, we are happy to share that the organization continues to grow at a CAGR of over 35%. This is a critical development in our sojourn to be a formidable global fund administrator."

KFin Technologies (KFintech) is a leading technology-driven financial services platform. The company provides services and solutions to asset managers and corporate issuers across asset classes in India and provides several investor solutions, including transaction origination and processing for mutual funds and private retirement schemes in Malaysia, the Philippines, and Hong Kong.

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 1:09 PM IST

