KFin Tech slides after Q1 PAT drops 9% QoQ to Rs 77 cr

KFin Technologies declined 5.36% to Rs 1,166.40 after the company's consolidated net profit dropped 9.16% to Rs 77.26 crore on a 3.06% rise in revenue to Rs 274.06 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q4 FY25.On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the companys revenue and profit surged 15.36% and 13.5%, respectively.
Profit before tax (PBT) increased 14.27% to Rs 104.91 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 91.81 crore in Q1 FY25.
EBITDA stood at Rs 113.86 crore, registering a growth of 14.25% compared with Rs 99.66 crore in Q1 FY25. EBITDA margin was at 41.5% in Q1 FY26 as against 42% in Q1 FY25.
In Q1 FY26, revenue from domestic mutual fund investor solutions jumped 3.36% YoY to Rs 199.10 crore, revenue from issuer solutions rose 34.6% YoY to Rs 42.40 crore, and international and other investor solutions jumped 16.3% YoY to Rs 41.18 crore.
SIP live folios declined by 18.4% to 3.54 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to 3.91 crore in Q1 FY25. As of 30 June 2025, cash and cash equivalents stood at Rs 750 crore.
Sreekanth Nadella, managing director and CEO of KFin Technologies, said, "We delivered a strong quarterly performance amidst global uncertainty and positioned ourselves for stronger growth during the rest of the fiscal year. Our mature lines of businessesdomestic mutual funds and issuer solutionscontinue to grow in line with industry growth even as our new business lines of the futureglobal fund administration business, AIF, and wealth, pension, and digital mobility solutionscontinue to grow at a faster pace with revenue growth of 29% y-o-y.
As we await regulatory approvals to complete the integration with Ascent Fund Services, we are happy to share that the organization continues to grow at a CAGR of over 35%. This is a critical development in our sojourn to be a formidable global fund administrator."
KFin Technologies (KFintech) is a leading technology-driven financial services platform. The company provides services and solutions to asset managers and corporate issuers across asset classes in India and provides several investor solutions, including transaction origination and processing for mutual funds and private retirement schemes in Malaysia, the Philippines, and Hong Kong.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app