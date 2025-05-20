Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Futuristic Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Futuristic Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.02 crore

Net loss of Futuristic Securities reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 and also during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.020.02 0 0.060.06 0 OPM %-50.00-100.00 --66.67-233.33 - PBDT-0.01-0.02 50 0.01-0.09 LP PBT-0.01-0.02 50 0.01-0.09 LP NP-0.010 0 0.01-0.07 LP

First Published: May 20 2025 | 7:45 AM IST

