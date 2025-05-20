Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: Eris Lifesciences, Power Grid Corp, Bharat Electronics, Acme Solar Holdings, Ashok Leyland

Stock Alert: Eris Lifesciences, Power Grid Corp, Bharat Electronics, Acme Solar Holdings, Ashok Leyland

Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

Hindustan Copper, Manappuram Finance, and Titagarh Rail Systems are banned from F&O trading on 20 May 2025.

Upcoming Results:

Hindalco Industries, Zydus Lifesciences, Aster DM Healthcare, Automotive Axles, Dixon Technologies (India), EIH, Fortis Healthcare, Gland Pharma, JK Tyre & Industries, Laxmi Organic Industries, Max Healthcare Institute, NHPC, Solar Industries India, Talbros Engineering, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, United Spirits, Whirlpool of India, and J Kumar Infraprojects will release their quarterly earnings later today.

Stocks to Watch:

Power Grid Corporation of Indias consolidated net profit fell 0.56% to Rs 4142.87 crore in Q4 FY25 compared with Rs 4166.33 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 2.48% YoY to Rs 12,275.35 crore in Q4 FY25.

Bharat Electronics (BEL) reported an 18.36% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 2127.04 crore on 6.84% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 9149.59 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

ACME Solar Holdings consolidated net profit declined 76.83% to Rs 123.36 crore despite of a 64.96% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 486.88 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Eris Lifesciences reported a 30.29% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 92.01 crore on 28.38% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 702.60 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Ashok Leylands board is scheduled to meet on 23 May to consider the proposal for the issue of bonus shares.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) will meet on 23 May to consider issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs) via a private placement basis.

First Published: May 20 2025 | 8:05 AM IST

