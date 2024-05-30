Home / Markets / Capital Market News / G G Dandekar Properties reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.42 crore in the March 2024 quarter

G G Dandekar Properties reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.42 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 4:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 22.50% to Rs 0.62 crore

Net Loss of G G Dandekar Properties reported to Rs 3.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 22.50% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 4.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.93% to Rs 2.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.620.80 -23 2.962.51 18 OPM %29.0366.25 -44.5946.22 - PBDT0.250.45 -44 1.611.28 26 PBT-0.45-0.27 -67 -1.16-0.84 -38 NP-3.42-2.66 -29 -4.41-3.11 -42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

G G Dandekar Properties reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.58 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sheraton Properties &amp; Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Hemisphere Properties India reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.81 crore in the December 2023 quarter

SNS Properties &amp; Leasing reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Ansal Properties &amp; Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 30.90 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Primo Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 59.72% in the March 2024 quarter

Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Jewellers standalone net profit rises 38.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Tarsons Products standalone net profit declines 17.70% in the March 2024 quarter

Svaraj Trading &amp; Agencies standalone net profit declines 26.32% in the March 2024 quarter

Skyline Ventures India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 4:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story