Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Jewellers standalone net profit rises 38.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.90% to Rs 546.45 croreNet profit of Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Jewellers rose 38.33% to Rs 20.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.90% to Rs 546.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 516.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 13.03% to Rs 80.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 71.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.03% to Rs 2149.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2027.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News