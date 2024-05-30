Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Jewellers standalone net profit rises 38.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Jewellers standalone net profit rises 38.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.90% to Rs 546.45 crore

Net profit of Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Jewellers rose 38.33% to Rs 20.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.90% to Rs 546.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 516.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.03% to Rs 80.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 71.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.03% to Rs 2149.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2027.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales546.45516.02 6 2149.672027.34 6 OPM %6.726.16 -6.997.06 - PBDT30.0521.57 39 117.09104.40 12 PBT28.0519.53 44 108.6795.84 13 NP20.5714.87 38 80.9371.60 13

