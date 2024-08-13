Shakumbhri Pulp & Paper Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.83% to Rs 22.54 crore

Net Loss of Shakumbhri Pulp & Paper Mills reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.83% to Rs 22.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.22.5419.462.84-0.410.34-0.450.01-0.72-0.01-0.52

