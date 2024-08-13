Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Mahan Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 109.09% to Rs 0.46 crore

Net profit of Mahan Industries reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 109.09% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.460.22 109 OPM %17.390 -PBDT0.08-0.01 LP PBT0.08-0.01 LP NP0.06-0.01 LP

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 7:23 AM IST

