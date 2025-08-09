G K Consultants reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.17 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 66.67% to Rs 0.20 crore

Net profit of G K Consultants reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 66.67% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.200.1285.00-75.000.17-0.090.17-0.090.17-0.09

