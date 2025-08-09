Kesar Petroproducts standalone net profit rises 177.83% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.14% to Rs 49.53 crore

Net profit of Kesar Petroproducts rose 177.83% to Rs 5.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 8.14% to Rs 49.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 45.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.49.5345.8015.476.837.663.467.662.625.892.12

