Ruchi Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 858.44% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.40% to Rs 10.93 crore

Net profit of Ruchi Infrastructure rose 858.44% to Rs 7.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 10.40% to Rs 10.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.10.939.9036.0536.1610.794.217.881.657.380.77

Powered by Capital Market - Live News