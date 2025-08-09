Vivid Global Industries standalone net profit rises 120.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 20.17% to Rs 10.53 crore

Net profit of Vivid Global Industries rose 120.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 20.17% to Rs 10.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 13.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.10.5313.192.182.270.340.260.150.070.110.05

