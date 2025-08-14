G K P Printing & Packaging standalone net profit declines 55.56% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.48% to Rs 6.21 crore

Net profit of G K P Printing & Packaging declined 55.56% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 5.48% to Rs 6.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.6.216.574.837.000.280.410.070.200.080.18

