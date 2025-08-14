Hira Automobile standalone net profit declines 54.55% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 59.81% to Rs 22.73 crore

Net profit of Hira Automobile declined 54.55% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 59.81% to Rs 22.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 56.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.22.7356.568.753.910.380.480.060.150.050.11

