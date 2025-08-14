Consecutive Investments & Trading Co standalone net profit rises 140.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1996.30% to Rs 5.66 crore

Net profit of Consecutive Investments & Trading Co rose 140.00% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1996.30% to Rs 5.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.5.660.277.7792.590.640.250.640.250.600.25

