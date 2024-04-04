G M Breweries standalone net profit rises 146.84% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.49% to Rs 159.85 croreNet profit of G M Breweries rose 146.84% to Rs 86.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.49% to Rs 159.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 155.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 51.72% to Rs 151.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 99.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.66% to Rs 615.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 593.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
