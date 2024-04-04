G M Breweries standalone net profit rises 146.84% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.49% to Rs 159.85 crore

Net profit of G M Breweries rose 146.84% to Rs 86.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.49% to Rs 159.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 155.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 51.72% to Rs 151.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 99.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.66% to Rs 615.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 593.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

159.85155.97615.23593.5115.7720.0817.4519.7196.1446.38187.34137.4394.5145.07181.21131.6286.6435.10151.5299.87

Powered by Capital Market - Live News