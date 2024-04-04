Coforge Ltd soars 2.87%

Coforge Ltd is quoting at Rs 5825, up 2.87% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 42.8% in last one year as compared to a 28.03% spurt in NIFTY and a 21.8% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

Coforge Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 5825, up 2.87% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.2% on the day, quoting at 22478.6. The Sensex is at 74083.65, up 0.28%. Coforge Ltd has dropped around 7.78% in last one month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Coforge Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 3.88% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35047.4, up 0.71% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.82 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.64 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5841.75, up 2.89% on the day. Coforge Ltd is up 42.8% in last one year as compared to a 28.03% spurt in NIFTY and a 21.8% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 34.42 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News