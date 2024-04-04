Sanofi India Ltd soars 1.15%, Gains for third straight session

Sanofi India Ltd is quoting at Rs 8742.2, up 1.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 49.22% in last one year as compared to a 28.03% gain in NIFTY and a 56.77% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

Sanofi India Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. Sanofi India Ltd has added around 1.06% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Sanofi India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19153.05, down 0.29% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 22157 shares today, compared to the daily average of 24383 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 31.66 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

