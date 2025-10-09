G R Infra gains on securing Rs 290-cr EPC order

G R Infraprojects advanced 2.98% to Rs 1,278.95 after the company announced that it has bagged an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) order worth Rs 290.23 crore from the State Highways Authority of Jharkhand.

The project involves the construction of the Giridih Bypass (towards Tundi) road, covering a total length of 26.672 km, and is to be executed within 24 months from the appointed date.

GR Infraprojects is engaged in the construction of infrastructure facilities on an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) and built, operate, and transfer (BOT) basis.

The company reported a 57% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 244.06 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 155.45 crore posted in Q1 FY25. However, revenue from operations declined 2.09% YoY to Rs 1,987.79 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.