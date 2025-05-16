G R Infra Q4 PAT slides 27% YoY to Rs 404 cr

G R Infraprojects reported 27.08% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 403.90 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 553.93 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations declined 8.43% YoY to Rs 2,275.57 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

On a segmental revenue basis, revenue from build, operate and transfer (BOT)/annuity projects decreased by 3.29% YoY to Rs 1,825.51 crore, while revenue from engineering, procurement and construction dropped 42.62% YoY to Rs 70.21 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25.

Profit before exceptional items and tax jumped 24.39% YoY to Rs 481.99 crore in Q4 FY25. The firm reported exceptional items of Rs 21.87 crore during the quarter.

EBITDA rose marginally to Rs 545.29 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to Rs 540.29 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The EBITDA margin improved to 23.96% in Q4 FY25 from 21.74% in Q4 FY24.

GR Infraprojects is engaged in construction of infrastructure facilities on an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) and built, operate and transfer (BOT) basis.

The scrip rallied 3.34% to Rs 1,182 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News