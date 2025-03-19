G R Infra zooms on bagging s 4,263 crore project from NHAI

G R Infraprojects soared 7.94% to Rs 1,015 after the company received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for a highway project worth Rs 4,262.78 crore.

The project involves the construction of the Agra-Gwalior Greenfield road in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh on a DBFOT pattern under the BOT (Toll) Mode, as part of the NH (O) scheme. The project is to be completed within 910 days.

As per the regulatory filing, the company said, "The construction of the Agra-Gwalior Greenfield road comprises the development of a 6-lane, access-controlled Agra-Gwalior Greenfield highway, starting from design km 0+000 (near village Deori in district Agra) to design km 88+400 (near village Susera in district Gwalior) in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh. It also includes strengthening, road safety, and improvement works on the existing Agra-Gwalior section from 1058.00 to 1148.00 (Design chainage 13.00 to 103.00) of NH-44 in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh on a DBFOT pattern under BOT (Toll) mode as part of the NH(O) scheme."

G R Infraprojects is engaged in the construction of infrastructure facilities on an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) and built, operate, and transfer (BOT) basis.

The companys consolidated net profit increased 7.82% to Rs 261.71 crore on a 20.6% slide in revenue from operations to Rs 1,694.50 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

