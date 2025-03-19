Ixigo partners with travel technology leader - Amadeus

To offer travellers seamless flight booking experience

Ixigo has partnered with Amadeus, a global leader in travel technology to enhance its airline content offering. Through this collaboration, ixigo will integrate Amadeus' advance EDIFACT (Electronic Data Interchange for Administration, Commerce and Transport) and NDC (New Distribution Capability) content into its platform.

This integration will enable ixigo to provide travellers with greater choice, flexibility and seamless flight booking experience.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News