Diffusion Engineers standalone net profit rises 61.61% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 45.86% to Rs 100.89 croreNet profit of Diffusion Engineers rose 61.61% to Rs 12.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 45.86% to Rs 100.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 69.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 44.23% to Rs 33.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 23.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.90% to Rs 316.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 257.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
