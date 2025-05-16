Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Diffusion Engineers standalone net profit rises 61.61% in the March 2025 quarter

Diffusion Engineers standalone net profit rises 61.61% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 9:12 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 45.86% to Rs 100.89 crore

Net profit of Diffusion Engineers rose 61.61% to Rs 12.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 45.86% to Rs 100.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 69.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 44.23% to Rs 33.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 23.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.90% to Rs 316.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 257.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales100.8969.17 46 316.01257.13 23 OPM %13.3912.58 -12.9411.78 - PBDT18.0011.19 61 47.7735.79 33 PBT16.9010.23 65 43.3331.93 36 NP12.047.45 62 33.7523.40 44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Salem Erode Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.21 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Wanbury standalone net profit rises 150.74% in the March 2025 quarter

SignatureGlobal India consolidated net profit rises 48.26% in the March 2025 quarter

Banganga Paper Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.00 crore in the March 2025 quarter

IFCI consolidated net profit rises 70.46% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 16 2025 | 8:07 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story