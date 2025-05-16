Diffusion Engineers standalone net profit rises 61.61% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 45.86% to Rs 100.89 crore

Net profit of Diffusion Engineers rose 61.61% to Rs 12.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 45.86% to Rs 100.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 69.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 44.23% to Rs 33.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 23.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.90% to Rs 316.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 257.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

100.8969.17316.01257.1313.3912.5812.9411.7818.0011.1947.7735.7916.9010.2343.3331.9312.047.4533.7523.40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News