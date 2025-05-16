Dhruv Consultancy Services standalone net profit rises 362.79% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.79% to Rs 27.60 crore

Net profit of Dhruv Consultancy Services rose 362.79% to Rs 1.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.79% to Rs 27.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.15% to Rs 6.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.10% to Rs 101.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 81.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

27.6024.69101.9681.5016.2310.0013.9416.994.422.0713.7211.783.230.859.186.861.990.436.905.89

