G R Infraprojects emerges as L1 bidder for Rs 290 cr project

G R Infraprojects said that it has been emerged as L1 bidder for EPC project worth Rs 290 cr awarded by State Highway Authority of Jharkhand.The contract entails construction of Giridih bypass (towards Tundi) road spanning a total length of 26.672 km. The said contract is worth Rs 290.23 crore.
The project is scheduled for completion within 24 months from appointed date.
GR Infraprojects is engaged in construction of infrastructure facilities on an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) and built, operate and transfer (BOT) basis.
The company reported a 27.08% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 403.90 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 553.93 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations declined 8.43% YoY to Rs 2,275.57 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.
The scrip advanced 1.40% to end at Rs 1,277.65 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app