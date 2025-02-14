G S Auto International standalone net profit rises 512.50% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.23% to Rs 35.41 crore

Net profit of G S Auto International rose 512.50% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 9.23% to Rs 35.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 39.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.35.4139.017.465.841.721.140.750.260.490.08

Powered by Capital Market - Live News