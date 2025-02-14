Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

G S Auto International standalone net profit rises 512.50% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 9:10 AM IST
Sales decline 9.23% to Rs 35.41 crore

Net profit of G S Auto International rose 512.50% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 9.23% to Rs 35.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 39.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales35.4139.01 -9 OPM %7.465.84 -PBDT1.721.14 51 PBT0.750.26 188 NP0.490.08 513

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 7:45 AM IST

