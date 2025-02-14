Uniphos Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.86 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 9:10 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 5.10 crore

Net Loss of Uniphos Enterprises reported to Rs 1.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales reported to Rs 5.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales5.100 0 OPM %-19.610 -PBDT-1.720.18 PL PBT-1.91-0.03 -6267 NP-1.86-0.03 -6100

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

