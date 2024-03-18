HAL inks pact with Defence Ministry for Rs 2,890-cr

The aerospace & defense company said that it has signed a contract worth Rs 2,890 crore with the Ministry of Defence for the mid-life upgrade of 25 Dornier aircraft along with associated equipment for the Indian Navy.

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) stated that the mid-life upgrade (MLU) for Domier aircraft includes an upgrade to incorporate avionics systems and primary role sensors. The upgrade would significantly enhance the operational capability of the Domier aircraft of the Indian Navy to perform primary roles of maritime surveillance, coastal surveillance, electronic intelligence and development of Maritime Domain Awareness.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In addition, this upgrade will also enable Indian Navy Domiers to carry out secondary roles of search and rescue, medical/casualty evacuation and communication link.

MLU of 25 Domier aircraft is likely to generate an employment of 1.8 lakh man-days during its execution span of 6.5 years. The indigenous upgrade entails supply of major systems and equipments from indigenous sources, it added.

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) is an aerospace and defense company, owned by the government of India. The company develops, designs, manufactures, and supplies aircraft, helicopters, avionics, and communications equipment for military and civil markets.

The companys consolidated net profit increased 9.2% to Rs 1,261.51 crore on 6.98% rise in revenue from operations stood to Rs 6,061.28 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics rose 0.71% to Rs 3,120.85 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News