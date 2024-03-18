Railtel Corp rises on Rs 352-cr order win

Railtel Corporation of India added 1.07% to Rs 354.45 after it received the work order from Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai worth Rs 351.95 crore.

The public sector enterprise stated that it has been selected through a competitive bid process for execution and maintenance of this project across the health units of BMC in Mumbai.

The scope of work includes supply, installation, testing, commissioning, operations & maintenance of HMIS for Health Department of BMC.

The project is to be completed by 14 March 2030 and the cost of the project is Rs 351.9 crore.

Meanwhile, the company has also secured a work order from State Project Director (Spd), Bihar Education Project Council (Bepc) amounting to Rs 130.60 crore for empanelment of agency for supply of teaching learning material for Class I to V under rate contract. The contract is to be completed by 13 June 2024.

RailTel a "Mini Ratna (Category-I)" central public sector enterprise, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a Pan-India optic fiber network covering several towns & cities and rural areas of the country.

The company reported 94.49% jump in net profit to Rs 62.14 crore on 47.11% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 668.36 crore in Q3 FY24 over in Q3 FY23.

