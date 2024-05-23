Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gabriel India standalone net profit rises 56.13% in the March 2024 quarter

Gabriel India standalone net profit rises 56.13% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Sales rise 16.51% to Rs 858.63 crore

Net profit of Gabriel India rose 56.13% to Rs 52.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 33.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.51% to Rs 858.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 736.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 39.90% to Rs 185.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 132.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.48% to Rs 3342.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2971.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales858.63736.98 17 3342.652971.74 12 OPM %9.047.10 -8.957.19 - PBDT84.2757.97 45 315.72226.49 39 PBT69.9645.00 55 250.04177.90 41 NP52.7133.76 56 185.16132.35 40

First Published: May 23 2024 | 5:13 PM IST

