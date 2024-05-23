Gabriel India standalone net profit rises 56.13% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.51% to Rs 858.63 croreNet profit of Gabriel India rose 56.13% to Rs 52.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 33.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.51% to Rs 858.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 736.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 39.90% to Rs 185.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 132.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.48% to Rs 3342.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2971.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News