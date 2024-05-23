Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty May futures trade at premium

Image
Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
HDFC Bank, ITC and State Bank of India were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty May 2024 futures closed at 23,010, a premium of 42.35 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,967.65 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 rallied 369.85 points or 1.64% to 22,967.65.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.40% to 21.38.

HDFC Bank, ITC and State Bank of India were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The May 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 30 May 2024.

First Published: May 23 2024 | 4:36 PM IST

