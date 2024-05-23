G G Automotive Gears standalone net profit rises 117.54% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 30.53% to Rs 29.37 croreNet profit of G G Automotive Gears rose 117.54% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 30.53% to Rs 29.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 128.35% to Rs 4.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.29% to Rs 95.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 77.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News