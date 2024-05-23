G G Automotive Gears standalone net profit rises 117.54% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 30.53% to Rs 29.37 crore

Net profit of G G Automotive Gears rose 117.54% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 30.53% to Rs 29.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 128.35% to Rs 4.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.29% to Rs 95.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 77.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

29.3722.5095.2877.2814.408.0412.669.913.721.2810.275.402.670.246.361.811.240.574.431.94

