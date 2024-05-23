Home / Markets / Capital Market News / G G Automotive Gears standalone net profit rises 117.54% in the March 2024 quarter

G G Automotive Gears standalone net profit rises 117.54% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 30.53% to Rs 29.37 crore

Net profit of G G Automotive Gears rose 117.54% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 30.53% to Rs 29.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 128.35% to Rs 4.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.29% to Rs 95.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 77.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales29.3722.50 31 95.2877.28 23 OPM %14.408.04 -12.669.91 - PBDT3.721.28 191 10.275.40 90 PBT2.670.24 1013 6.361.81 251 NP1.240.57 118 4.431.94 128

