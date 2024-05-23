Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Coral Laboratories reports standalone net profit of Rs 5.79 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Coral Laboratories reports standalone net profit of Rs 5.79 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 5:32 PM IST
Sales rise 152.53% to Rs 28.89 crore

Net profit of Coral Laboratories reported to Rs 5.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 152.53% to Rs 28.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 144.81% to Rs 15.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.09% to Rs 83.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 78.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales28.8911.44 153 83.6678.12 7 OPM %21.60-18.18 -19.414.89 - PBDT8.33-0.94 LP 22.8710.37 121 PBT7.83-1.62 LP 20.898.19 155 NP5.79-0.89 LP 15.796.45 145

First Published: May 23 2024 | 5:17 PM IST

