Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JMJ Fintech standalone net profit rises 187.50% in the March 2024 quarter

JMJ Fintech standalone net profit rises 187.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 5:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 300.00% to Rs 3.08 crore

Net profit of JMJ Fintech rose 187.50% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 300.00% to Rs 3.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 157.83% to Rs 2.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 95.80% to Rs 7.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3.080.77 300 7.463.81 96 OPM %69.4850.65 -65.5528.08 - PBDT1.830.34 438 4.041.01 300 PBT1.650.32 416 3.860.99 290 NP0.460.16 188 2.140.83 158

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

JMJ Fintech standalone net profit rises 635.71% in the December 2023 quarter

FSN E-Commerce Ventures consolidated net profit rises 187.55% in the March 2024 quarter

Wonder Electricals standalone net profit rises 187.50% in the December 2023 quarter

RattanIndia Enterprises reports consolidated net profit of Rs 187.78 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Starlineps Enterprises standalone net profit rises 187.50% in the December 2023 quarter

Coral Laboratories reports standalone net profit of Rs 5.79 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Concord Biotech consolidated net profit rises 3.86% in the March 2024 quarter

SSPDL reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.52 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Schneider Electric Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 92.69% in the March 2024 quarter

Amerise Biosciences reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 23 2024 | 5:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story