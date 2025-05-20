GAIL (India) Ltd rises for third straight session

GAIL (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 192.5, up 1.59% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 5.73% in last one year as compared to a 10.22% jump in NIFTY and a 12.87% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

GAIL (India) Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 192.5, up 1.59% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.45% on the day, quoting at 24832.05. The Sensex is at 81583.39, down 0.58%. GAIL (India) Ltd has slipped around 1.44% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which GAIL (India) Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 3.06% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35690.85, up 0.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 115.51 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 125.35 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 192.82, up 1.51% on the day. GAIL (India) Ltd is down 5.73% in last one year as compared to a 10.22% jump in NIFTY and a 12.87% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 13.18 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News