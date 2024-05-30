Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gala Global Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.66 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Gala Global Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.66 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:15 AM IST
Sales decline 46.94% to Rs 16.20 crore

Net Loss of Gala Global Products reported to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 46.94% to Rs 16.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 30.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 600.00% to Rs 0.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.87% to Rs 75.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 84.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales16.2030.53 -47 75.3084.48 -11 OPM %-5.49-4.32 --0.092.02 - PBDT-1.12-1.52 26 0.030.32 -91 PBT-1.17-1.57 25 -0.150.08 PL NP-0.66-1.17 44 0.210.03 600

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

