Virgo Global reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.31 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:15 AM IST
Sales decline 24.04% to Rs 13.68 crore

Net profit of Virgo Global reported to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 24.04% to Rs 13.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.09% to Rs 0.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 99.98% to Rs 84.95 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 42.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales13.6818.01 -24 84.9542.48 100 OPM %2.410.50 -0.320.87 - PBDT0.38-0.04 LP 0.320.30 7 PBT0.38-0.04 LP 0.320.30 7 NP0.31-0.04 LP 0.240.22 9

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

