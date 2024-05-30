Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vishal Fabrics standalone net profit declines 38.89% in the March 2024 quarter

Vishal Fabrics standalone net profit declines 38.89% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.20% to Rs 411.51 crore

Net profit of Vishal Fabrics declined 38.89% to Rs 6.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.20% to Rs 411.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 376.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 60.00% to Rs 21.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 52.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.31% to Rs 1450.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1547.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales411.51376.83 9 1450.131547.86 -6 OPM %7.337.11 -6.968.77 - PBDT18.7719.37 -3 63.63102.35 -38 PBT10.4310.99 -5 30.9368.94 -55 NP6.5210.67 -39 21.1352.82 -60

