Vishal Fabrics standalone net profit declines 38.89% in the March 2024 quarter

Net profit of Vishal Fabrics declined 38.89% to Rs 6.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.20% to Rs 411.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 376.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 60.00% to Rs 21.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 52.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.31% to Rs 1450.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1547.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

