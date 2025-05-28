Galada Finance standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.50% to Rs 0.54 crore

Net profit of Galada Finance declined 25.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.50% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 26.47% to Rs 0.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.13% to Rs 1.65 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

